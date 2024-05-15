Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. 2,343,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

