Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 1,059 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.77. 20,638,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,230,899. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

