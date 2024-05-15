Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 1,784 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 67,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,040,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,853,000 after acquiring an additional 121,480 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,141,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $163.05. 7,599,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $301.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

