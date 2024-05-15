Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.66. 906,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average is $154.51. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,402 shares of company stock worth $735,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

