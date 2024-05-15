Wealth Group Ltd Buys Shares of 1,417 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealth Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Clorox by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,325,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,758,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.33.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.71%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

