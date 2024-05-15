Wealth Group Ltd Invests $263,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Group Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.04. 3,466,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

