Wealth Group Ltd Invests $309,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,820 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,700,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,332,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $482.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $61.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

