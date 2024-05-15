Wealth Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Wealth Group Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Spirit Airlines comprises about 0.5% of Wealth Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Group Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,707,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,654,857. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Articles

