Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Cut by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after acquiring an additional 824,636 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after acquiring an additional 876,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.3 %

WAL traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 855,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

