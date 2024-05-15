Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.13

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.13 and last traded at $168.99, with a volume of 1170167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $637,373.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,440 shares of company stock worth $16,614,193 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

