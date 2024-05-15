Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.19

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 4028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

