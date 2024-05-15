Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Buys 671 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 482.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Corteva by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 5.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 8.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 4,157,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

