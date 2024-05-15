Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,941. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

