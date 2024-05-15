Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,564,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,471 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 481,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,074,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 93,207 shares during the period.

SPTI stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,987. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

