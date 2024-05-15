Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $22.13 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 8.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 0.55% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,317,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 380,157 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 442,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,652 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

