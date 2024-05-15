Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $48,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

BND stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,822. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

