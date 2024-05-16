1,889 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.04. 345,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,375. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

