1Spatial (LON:SPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.45

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.45 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 72780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.84).

1Spatial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £78.70 million, a PE ratio of 7,100.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1Spatial

In other news, insider Claire Milverton acquired 19,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £11,042.04 ($13,868.43). 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

