3,759 Shares in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA) Purchased by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 18.80% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVMA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $57.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

About Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

