8,232 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 101.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

