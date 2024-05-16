AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,466,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 9,264,694 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $9.61.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

