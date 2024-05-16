Aerodrome Finance (AERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.57 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $168.90 million and approximately $25.57 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,046,788,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,046,788,552.7542406 with 454,962,921.8338903 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.09476272 USD and is up 15.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $45,437,924.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

