Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $84.60

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.60, but opened at $79.65. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 10,688,683 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $220.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

