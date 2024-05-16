Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

