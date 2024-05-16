Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TKNO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.14. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.39.

TKNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

