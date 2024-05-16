Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.7% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,776,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 9,797,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,118,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.