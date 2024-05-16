Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.45. 271,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,518. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

