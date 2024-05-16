Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,513 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,587 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 485,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 199,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 480,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. 204,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

