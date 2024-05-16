Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC remained flat at $38.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,708,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,205. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

