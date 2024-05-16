Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.86. 1,442,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

