Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

