Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intact Financial (IFC)

5/9/2024 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$231.00 to C$242.00.

5/9/2024 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$247.00 to C$260.00.

5/9/2024 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$261.00 to C$264.00.

5/9/2024 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$240.00 to C$250.00.

5/8/2024 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$226.00 to C$243.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$247.00 to C$261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$245.00 to C$247.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$236.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$256.00 to C$261.00.

4/16/2024 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$235.00 to C$238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:IFC traded up C$2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$228.33. The stock had a trading volume of 223,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$223.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$214.64. Intact Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$237.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The company has a market cap of C$40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.526183 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

