Ankr Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $437.07 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04544729 USD and is up 8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $34,096,666.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

