Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 893,415 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 574,024 shares.The stock last traded at $53.90 and had previously closed at $52.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.24.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,037,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,899,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,520,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,988,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.