Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Activity at Aquestive Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

