Arcblock Price Reaches $4.09 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $402.83 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00006235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Arcblock Profile
Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arcblock
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.