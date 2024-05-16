ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading Up 0.4%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAIGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.46 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.90). Approximately 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.25 ($0.89).

The firm has a market cap of £71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.72.

In related news, insider Karin Kersten purchased 115,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £59,129.91 ($74,265.15). 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

