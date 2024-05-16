Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 1,162,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 540,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOT. Raymond James upgraded Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$436.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

