Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $201.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

