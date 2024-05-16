AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. AVITA Medical updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

RCEL traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 67,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,078. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $206.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCEL. BTIG Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

