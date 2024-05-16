AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. AVITA Medical updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 88,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,164. The stock has a market cap of $204.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

