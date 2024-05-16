Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 85,623 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,623 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.97. 4,197,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

