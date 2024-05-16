Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 500 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:WSO traded down $12.02 on Thursday, hitting $470.68. 273,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.17 and a 1 year high of $488.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.55. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.