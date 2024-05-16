Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

