Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.54. 2,280,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

