Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of THO stock traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 305,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.03. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.80.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

