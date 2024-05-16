Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $305,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Wealth Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,020,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $173.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,635. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

