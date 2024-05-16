Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 6,420 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,395,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,743,836. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

