Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,976 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $451.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,438,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,417,547. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $327.04 and a one year high of $454.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

