Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Trading Down 3.2 %

CWH traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 785,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.62 and a beta of 2.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWH. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWH

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.